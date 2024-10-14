A New Shop is set to Open in Downtown Dexter

There’s a new business in downtown that will focus on women’s clothing, accessories and other fun stuff. The name is up on the front window, but some work is still happening inside. The plan is to open next month before the holidays.

It’s called Downtown Chic Boutique and its owner/operator is Laurie Buys of Dexter Township. Located at 8118 Main Street, in the space where the Eve and Annie Boutique used to be, Buys said she’s looking forward to getting to know her community even better, be part of the business community in downtown and hopefully meet even more people once when the doors open.

“I’m excited!” Buys said while recently speaking with the Sun Times News inside the shop.

She’s a fan of Eve and Annie Boutique, so when they closed their doors to go online she said she jumped at the chance to re-open the location and be part of the business community.

“I’ve been watching the growth taking place in Dexter and I want to be part of it,” Buys said.

The boutique will be a women’s retail shop with clothing, accessories and jewelry. There will be a variety of clothing options, from jackets, dresses, pajamas to lounge wear, and many things in between. The styles will also have a nice range from contemporary to around-town options or at home to career wear.

Buys said the items in the shop will be affordable with different price levels, and as she says, “quality at a fair price.”

Buys has been in the real estate profession for some time and will continue to be, but said she will be focusing a lot more of her time on making Downtown Chic Boutique a great place. She said the shop will be a relaxing, comfortable and fun spot to visit. There will be an area for seating, dressing rooms and racks and racks of clothing options.

It’s her goal, she said, to be very much part of the downtown business community, so hosting events and charitable causes will be a big part of Downtown Chic Boutique.

“I’m excited to be even more part of the community,” she said.

As she looks to finish up getting it ready, Buys said the shop’s hours might be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It’s her hope to open before Thanksgiving.

So stay tuned and look for the open sign coming soon to 8118 Main Street.