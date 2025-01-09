Upcoming Fun Event: The Dexter Ice Fest 2025

There’s no better way to celebrate the cold temperatures than with ice sculptures, hot cocoa and visiting downtown Dexter.

The sixth annual Dexter Ice Fest is set for 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 18.

It will take place in downtown with Monument Park being filled with ice sculptures. There are expected to be around 80 incredible ice sculptures on display and opportunities to watch live ice carving demonstrations in action. Starting around 11 a.m. there will be three demos.

Lisa Teahen of Aubree’s and an organizer of the event said this year they’re excited to introduce a Cocoa Crawl, with local restaurants and shops offering special deals and sales all day long. The first 400 adult visitors to the park can grab a free souvenir mug.

Local businesses and organizations playing a big part in making the event happen are SBK Orthodontics, Aubree’s and the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce. Various businesses in Dexter are participating in the day-long event with different specials as well as the restaurant, where there’ll be great chance to have fun drink and some tasty food.

Teahen said it’s a fun activity for the entire family.

So mark your calendar for fun in downtown Dexter. To learn more you can go to the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce webpage at https://www.dexterchamber.org/ or its Facebook page.