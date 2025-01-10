Savor the Flavors of Ann Arbor: Restaurant Week 2025 is Here!

Ann Arbor’s Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to take a culinary adventure the city’s renowned dining scene. With over 40 restaurants participating, they are promising food and dishes for every palate.

It’s set for January 19-24. Event organizer the Main Street Area Association said the week will “showcase the vibrant and diverse dining scene of downtown Ann Arbor, inviting food lovers from near and far to experience exclusive menus, special pricing, and the incredible creativity of local chefs.”

The Main Street Area Association recently announced this year’s much-anticipated event.

“Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is a celebration of the incredible talent and passion of our local culinary community,” Executive Director of the Main Street Area Association Ashley Schafer said in the announcement. “It’s an opportunity to explore new flavors, revisit old favorites, and support the restaurants that make our downtown a true destination for food lovers. This year, we’ve added exciting new participants and collaborations to make the experience even more memorable!”

The association said the event will feature “mouthwatering three-course meals to unique specialty dishes, participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch (starting at $15) and dinner (starting at $30), along with a variety of à la carte options.”

There’s a long list of participating restaurants, ranging from Aventura, Carson’s and Gandy Dancer to Mani, Old Town Tavern and Peridot. There will be exclusive specials throughout the week.

In being able to bring this special week of tastes and fun to the community, the Main Street Area Association said its made possible by the sponsors: ● Destination Ann Arbor (Platinum Sponsor) ● getDowntown ● Raymond James ● RHirt ● The Pulpo Group ● BrightWorks Coworking

“Their support helps us shine a spotlight on the vibrant dining scene that makes Ann Arbor so special,” the Main Street Area Association said.

So mark your calendar and make your reservations early—tables fill up fast during this popular event. For a full list of participating restaurants and menus, visit https://mainstreetannarbor.org/.