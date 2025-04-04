Creekside 6th Grade Ads 

From Chuck Colby, Publisher

Since 2021, The Sun Times News has been featuring the work of young graphic artists from Creekside Intermediate in Dexter in our annual Student Ads Edition. Several businesses in the Dexter area sign up each year to have ads created for them, multiple students submit entries for each business, and the proprietors get to select the advertisement that they like the most, and we print those designs. All of the kids did a great job, but only one ad gets selected to be printed.

We have run the same project again this year, and even more businesses have signed up. This year, 89 different businesses supported this unique project and we engaged over 120 students. Once again, businesses got to pick the ad they liked the most to be printed in this issue. To see all of the submissions Look for the full gallery online at thesuntimesnews.com Congratulations and Many Thanks to the 6th Grade classes of Brown, Korff, Robke, and Webby!

Click Here to see the full galleries of the artwork that was selected for the paper, and all of the other submissions: https://thesuntimesnews.com/arts/gallery/