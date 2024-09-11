Mancino’s in Scio Township is Closing

October 12 will be a sad day for those who enjoy some good food, such as a delicious grinder or slice of pizza, from the Mancino’s on Zeeb Road. That’s the day the restaurant closes.

With its lease expiring and citing various challenges in the modern business world, the owners/operators of the Mancino’s at 355 S. Zeeb Road announced they are suspending operations effective 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. According to its webpage, Mancino’s on Zeeb Road is “family & Veteran owned and operated.”

In a letter to its customers, staff and friends, which has been made public on local social media pages, owners Patrick, Kathy and Don McDevitt gives their thanks and appreciation and also the reasons behind the decision.

It says:

“For 30 years Mancino’s Scio Township has been blessed serving ‘our signature 16 inch footlong grinders’ and pizza to wonderful customers and friends. But lease renewal time has arrived, and given the present rate of inflation, increased rental, utility, and labor costs, we’ve determined to suspend operations. National retail trends show that, since the pandemic, patrons are dining out less frequently. As such, the dining space that we currently occupy is much greater than needed and an unnecessary added expense. In addition, the growing number of employee layoffs, closings of numerous retailers nationwide, and the reduction of discretionary income across the country, are just a few of many reasons which lead us to consider this decision.”

“Past and present customers should know that we are grateful and have been blessed for having been given the opportunity to serve you. We are also very grateful for our many past and present staff who have given their best to serve you over the years. God has truly Blessed us beyond our ability.”

“GOD Bless you all and a Grateful Thank You.”

“Patrick, Kathy and Don McDevitt”

“Your Mancino’s Family.”