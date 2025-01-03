Dos Hermanos Express: Serving Up Fresh, Authentic, Quick and Delicious Mexican Cuisine in Scio Township

Really good food from really good ingredients is a motto at Dos Hermanos Express.

Specializing in Mexican food, such as Tortas, Burritos, Quesadillas, Tacos, Nachos, Loaded Fries, Taco Salad and more, Dos Hermanos is coming up on a year in business at its location off of Jackson Road. They’re looking forward to welcoming in even more customers to try out what they think they do best.

“We’re excited about being here one year,” said Hiram Arreola, who is co-owner with his older brother, Alex. “We’re excited to grow as a business, grow as a team and grow in the community.”

Last March, they officially opened the doors at 25 Jackson Industrial Drive, Suite 100, which used to be home to Moe’s Grill. Growing up around the family-owned business, Dos Hermanos Grill, the two brothers looked to strike out on their own and were happy when they found the space in Scio Township to establish their new venture.

“We saw a need for this in the area,” Alex said looking back. “We’ve heard from many people that they’ve wanted something like this.”

Calling Dos Hermanos Express truly authentic, Alex said they’re unique and different because everything they do is fresh from scratch with homemade recipes playing a big part in their menu. He said fresh ingredients, delicious tastes and quick preparation are some of their goals, which at the end of the day it’s their ultimate hope that their customers are happy and satisfied.

Since their opening, there are various food items that have caught the attention of customers, including the:

California burrito which is a 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with steak, cheese, fries, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo; and the Botana, which is corn tortilla chips smothered with refried beans, topped with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.

The brothers said it’s been good seeing customers from various communities, including Ann Arbor, Dexter, Chelsea and Saline, come in and enjoy the food or pick up some to take home. Word of mouth has played a big part in their success.

“Come in and try us out,” Alex said while his brother said they enjoy what they do and that’s what makes it so good.

“That’s important,” Hiram said. “We like connecting with our customers.”

Dos Hermanos, at 25 Jackson Industrial Drive, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They’re closed Sundays, but that could soon change as their team grows.

To learn more, go to http://doshermanosexpress.com/.

Photo 1: Alex and Hiram Arreola outside Dos Hermanos Express. Photo by Lonnie Huhman

Photo 2: A look at part of their menu. Courtesy of Dos Hermanos Express website