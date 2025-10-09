For more than four decades, the Hamzavi family name has been synonymous with compassionate, cutting-edge dermatologic care in Michigan. Now, with the opening of its newest office in Dexter, residents of Dexter, Chelsea, Saline and the surrounding communities have access to that same blend of expertise and empathy—right in their own backyard.

Dr. Hamzavi’s story is rooted in family and community. His father, a dermatologist, and mother, a physician originally trained in Scotland, opened the family’s first practice in Port Huron in 1982. Over time, the Hamzavis built a reputation for combining high-level medicine with small-town accessibility. Today, the group includes multiple specialists—board-certified pediatric dermatologists, dermatopathologists, and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons—along with an experienced team of physician assistants and support staff.



Iltefat Hamzavi, MD

“Our priorities are simple but non-negotiable,” says Dr. Hamzavi. “First, take care of the patient and the community they come from. Second, care for the people who care for those patients. Third, ensure the practice is sustainable so we can continue to serve.” This physician-owned, locally governed cooperative model is rare in healthcare and, Dr. Hamzavi believes, a key reason for the trust his group has earned. “If you want to talk to the owner of the facility you’re in,” he adds, “you can. We’re your neighbors.”

That commitment translates into tangible benefits for patients. Dermatology appointments that might take months elsewhere—especially for full skin exams or suspicious moles—can often be scheduled within two weeks. The new Dexter office offers a full range of general dermatology, pediatric dermatology, and cosmetic services, and is now introducing Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer. Until recently, local patients had to travel to Ann Arbor or Detroit for that highly specialized procedure; now, board-certified Mohs surgeon Dr. Vermeesch performs it on site.



Daniel Cole, MD, FAAD, Iltefat Hamzavi, MD, FAAD, Ashley Katic PA-C, Ethan Sagher, MD, FAAD

The practice also prides itself on innovation. Dr. Hamzavi directs research at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and is highly published in photomedicine, studying the effects of light on skin. “We’re always working with new medications and advanced technologies,” he says, “but we also watch costs carefully. We want excellent care to be accessible, not a luxury.”

Perhaps most striking is the culture of empathy woven through the Dexter team. Staff members routinely stay late to help patients in crisis.

Extra investments in sanitation, though not required, are standard in every waiting room. “Healthcare requires grace,” Dr. Hamzavi reflects. “Sometimes we can’t solve a problem immediately. But patients deserve honesty, time and human connection.”

For local residents, that means expert dermatology delivered with the warmth of a hometown practice and the rigor of an academic center. “You don’t have to drive 45 minutes and fight a parking garage,” says Dr. Hamzavi. “You can see someone your neighbor recommended—someone who will guide you and, if needed, hand you off warmly to the next specialist.”

The new Dexter office embodies that philosophy: cutting-edge skin care anchored in trust, ownership and community. For patients in Dexter, Chelsea and Saline, it’s a chance to experience medicine the way it should be—close, personal and excellent.

Dermatology Specialists of Dexter is a satellite location of Dermatology Specialists of Ann Arbor. Dermatology Specialists of Dexter has many years of experience caring for dermatology patients in southeast Michigan. Our practice covers many elements of dermatology, including medical, pediatric and surgical dermatology. We enjoy building therapeutic relationships with the entire family to ensure healthy skin for all ages.

The caring staff at Dermatology Specialists of Dexter has diagnosed and treated diseases of the skin, hair and nails for thousands of patients and hundreds of families in southeast Michigan. All of our physicians are board-certified dermatologists who excel in general dermatology as well as in the sub-specialties of skin cancer, surgical procedures, and ethnic dermatology.

Our practice covers many elements of dermatology, including medical, pediatric and surgical dermatology. We enjoy building therapeutic relationships with the entire family to ensure healthy skin for all ages.