Extreme Heat Watch issued for Washtenaw County June 21 until June 24 by NWS Detroit/Pontiac MI

A heat advisory has been issued for all of southeast Michigan, including Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, Saline, and Ann Arbor.

Effective: Saturday morning June 21, 2025 through Tuesday evening June 24, 2025.

The advisory warns of dangerously hot conditions, with heat index values possibly reaching up to 104 degrees.

Residents can expect consecutive days of high heat indices, consistently near or above 100 degrees, accompanied by overnight lows remaining in the 70s. This combination creates hazardous conditions likely to significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Local authorities are advising residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe. It is recommended to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and check on vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and young children. Additionally, residents should ensure pets have access to water and shade.

As temperatures rise, Washtenaw county has several locations open to the public to escape the heat and stay cool. These locations include: Dexter Public Library, Chelsea Public Library, Saline Public Library, and Milan Public Library during their normal business hours. Here is the full list of cooling centers available in Washtenaw county.

View the full Alert from the NWS