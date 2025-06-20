June 20, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Extreme Heat Watch issued for Washtenaw County June 21 until June 24 by NWS Detroit/Pontiac MI

Weather Alerts

Weather

Extreme Heat Watch issued for Washtenaw County June 21 until June 24 by NWS Detroit/Pontiac MI

A heat advisory has been issued for all of southeast Michigan, including Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, Saline, and Ann Arbor.

Effective: Saturday morning June 21, 2025 through Tuesday evening June 24, 2025.

The advisory warns of dangerously hot conditions, with heat index values possibly reaching up to 104 degrees.

Residents can expect consecutive days of high heat indices, consistently near or above 100 degrees, accompanied by overnight lows remaining in the 70s. This combination creates hazardous conditions likely to significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Local authorities are advising residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe. It is recommended to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and check on vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and young children. Additionally, residents should ensure pets have access to water and shade.

As temperatures rise, Washtenaw county has several locations open to the public to escape the heat and stay cool. These locations include: Dexter Public Library, Chelsea Public Library, Saline Public Library, and Milan Public Library during their normal business hours. Here is the full list of cooling centers available in Washtenaw county.

View the full Alert from the NWS

Latest articles

Bridge Closure Update: Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge (Ann Arbor Twp)

STN Staff

Local 4th of July Events

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News