Field Day Fun Caps Off School Year at South Meadows

As the school year wrapped up at South Meadows Elementary, the playgrounds and fields buzzed with excitement during the annual Field Day celebration—a tradition that has become a highlight for students, staff, and families.

The leader of the event once again was Dan Rhodes, a longtime physical education teacher at South Meadows and a proud Chelsea Schools alum. For the past seven years, Rhodes has been at the helm of organizing the school’s Field Day, which he describes as “kind of like an all-school party to celebrate the end of the school year.”

Rhodes, who has been with the Chelsea School District for 11 years, reflected on what makes the day special. “My favorite parts of Field Day are watching the kids having fun, being active, and enjoying the final day of school with their classmates, friends, and teachers,” he said.

A former Hillsdale College baseball player and now a coach for Chelsea High School’s football and baseball teams, Rhodes brings both energy and enthusiasm to the role. “A successful Field Day,” he explained, “is where kids have fun, are active, and enjoy being with their friends and teachers.”

This year’s event featured a variety of stations and activities across the school grounds, thanks to the efforts of a dedicated group of volunteers. “I would like to especially thank my morning helpers who showed up early on Field Day to help set up all the stations,” Rhodes said. He also gave special recognition to parent volunteers, as well as staff members who made the day possible: “Mrs. Spisich and Mrs. Croft helped organize and prepare, and the entire staff pitched in to help make Field Day a success.”

With sunny skies and hundreds of smiling students, South Meadows’ Field Day once again proved to be a memorable way to kick off the summer—and to celebrate another year of learning, growth, and community spirit.

Photos by Melissa Marcum