Flash Flood Warning Issued Until 11:15PM for Washtenaw County

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Oakland County in southeastern Michigan…

Northeastern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan…

Northwestern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan…

* Until 1115 PM EDT.

* At 805 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is

1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Livonia, Southfield, Novi, Canton, Northville, Salem, Westland,

Farmington Hills, Farmington, Plymouth and Redford.

