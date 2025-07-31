July 30, 2025

Flash Flood Warning Issued Until 11:15PM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties in southeastern Michigan, effective immediately until 11:15 PM EDT on July 30, 2025, as thunderstorms are expected to bring additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour, posing a significant risk for flash flooding in urban areas, highways, and low-lying regions.

FFWDTX

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Oakland County in southeastern Michigan…
Northeastern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan…
Northwestern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan…

* Until 1115 PM EDT.

* At 805 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is
1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already
occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Livonia, Southfield, Novi, Canton, Northville, Salem, Westland,
Farmington Hills, Farmington, Plymouth and Redford.

Click here to see original alert

