Flood Advisory Issued Until 10:30PM for Washtenaw County

A Flood Advisory with minor severity has been issued for Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties in Michigan, effective immediately until 10:30 PM EDT on July 30, 2025, due to expected urban and small stream flooding from excessive rainfall.

* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following

counties, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN…Until 1030 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 728 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of

rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Warren, Ann Arbor, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, Pontiac, Novi,

Canton, Sterling Heights, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Rochester,

South Lyon, Northville, Salem, West Bloomfield, Detroit Zoo,

Dixboro, Westland and Farmington Hills.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

