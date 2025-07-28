July 28, 2025

Flood Advisory Issued Until 7PM for Washtenaw County

Flood Advisory Issued Until 7PM for Washtenaw County

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Washtenaw and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan, effective from 3:01 PM EDT until 7:00 PM EDT today, due to expected minor urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall from thunderstorms, with up to 3 additional inches of rain anticipated.

* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN…Until 700 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 301 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Ann Arbor, Taylor, Romulus, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea,
Dexter, Canton, Dearborn, Belleville, Dixboro, Westland,
Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Inkster, Wayne, Barton Hills,
Pittsfield Township, Delhi Mills and Hudson Mills Metropark.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

