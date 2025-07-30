Flood Advisory Issued Until 8:45PM for Washtenaw County

A Flood Advisory with a minor severity has been issued for Washtenaw and Wayne counties in Michigan, effective immediately until 8:45 PM EDT, due to excessive rainfall expected to cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, potentially impacting roadways and resulting in water overflows.

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following

counties, Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN…Until 845 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 547 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Spotter report of

1.05 inches in 20 minutes received.

– Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Ann Arbor, Romulus, Ypsilanti, Saline, Milan, Canton,

Belleville, Willis, Westland, Wayne, Whittaker, Sumpter

Township, Pittsfield Township and New Boston.

