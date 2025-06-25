Flood Advisory Issued Until June 25th 6:15 PM for Washtenaw County

Flood Advisory issued June 25 at 4:20PM EDT until June 25 at 6:15PM EDT by NWS Detroit/Pontiac MI

A flood advisory has been issued for parts of southeast Michigan, including Washtenaw and Wayne counties, effective until 6:15 PM EDT on June 25. The advisory highlights the risk of minor flooding due to excessive rainfall, particularly affecting low-lying and poor drainage areas.

As of 4:20 PM EDT, heavy rain from thunderstorms has resulted in between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of precipitation across the region, with an additional 0.5 to 1 inch expected. This rainfall is likely to cause minor flooding in affected areas.

Communities such as Ann Arbor, Saline, Ypsilanti, and nearby localities should remain vigilant. Residents are advised to avoid driving on flooded roads, as most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles. It is crucial to be aware of surroundings and adhere to safety advice: “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Locals can access further safety information at the National Weather Service website. Residents are urged to remain cautious and prioritize safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.

Click here to see original alert