June 25, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Flood Advisory Issued Until June 25th 6:15 PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Flood Advisory Issued Until June 25th 6:15 PM for Washtenaw County

Flood Advisory issued June 25 at 4:20PM EDT until June 25 at 6:15PM EDT by NWS Detroit/Pontiac MI

A flood advisory has been issued for parts of southeast Michigan, including Washtenaw and Wayne counties, effective until 6:15 PM EDT on June 25. The advisory highlights the risk of minor flooding due to excessive rainfall, particularly affecting low-lying and poor drainage areas.

As of 4:20 PM EDT, heavy rain from thunderstorms has resulted in between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of precipitation across the region, with an additional 0.5 to 1 inch expected. This rainfall is likely to cause minor flooding in affected areas.

Communities such as Ann Arbor, Saline, Ypsilanti, and nearby localities should remain vigilant. Residents are advised to avoid driving on flooded roads, as most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles. It is crucial to be aware of surroundings and adhere to safety advice: “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Locals can access further safety information at the National Weather Service website. Residents are urged to remain cautious and prioritize safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Chelsea Schools are looking into a New Radio System

Lonnie Huhman

Get Election Ready: Absentee Ballots Coming, Candidate Info Now Online

Karen Lambert

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News