Flood Watch Issued Until 2PM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Flood Watch has been issued for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe in southeast Michigan, effective from 2:00 AM to 2:00 PM on March 11, 2026, due to the potential for excessive rainfall leading to flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and urban areas. Residents should stay alert for further warnings and be prepared to take action if necessary.

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following

areas, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair,

Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN…Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations

including urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Several rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain will bring

the possibility of flooding through midday Wednesday.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

