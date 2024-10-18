Foundation for Saline Area Schools Inducts Class of 2024 Hall of Fame Honorees

Distinguished alumni and educators honored for their leadership, contributions, and service to the Saline community

The 2024 Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held on October 11, 2024, was a celebration of outstanding individuals who have contributed to the Saline community through education, leadership, and service. Superintendent Stephen Laatsch, serving as the master of ceremonies, welcomed attendees to the 11th annual event. “One of the most enjoyable parts of the Hall of Fame event is the opportunity to see and catch up with people we haven’t seen in quite some time,” Laatsch said, as he acknowledged the gathering of past Hall of Fame inductees.

This year’s class of inductees, honored at Saline High School Auditorium, included both alumni and educators who made a lasting impact on the community. The evening was followed by a celebratory reception at Hornet Stadium, where the honorees were recognized again at halftime during the varsity football game.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 included:

Greg DeGrand , Class of 1995, a distinguished alumnus and captain with the Canton Township Police Department. DeGrand’s success on the wrestling mat and football field at Saline High School paved the way for his achievements in law enforcement. “This recognition is not just a reflection on the journey but also a tribute to the incredible community that shaped me,” DeGrand shared during his acceptance speech.

John Felton, Class of 2017, honored for his business leadership as the CEO of InterestCare, where he made significant contributions to healthcare technology. Felton, who was named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list, reflected on his time at Saline: "This gave me a great opportunity to think about how lucky I've been… the path I've been given has led me here."

Norma Freeman, a retired choral teacher, was celebrated for her 19 years leading Saline High School's choir program. Freeman's students consistently earned superior ratings and performed nationally, making her a pillar in the Saline arts community.

Lila Howard, a retired educator, established the Advanced Placement Psychology program at Saline High School and was an advocate for social justice and diversity. "Our goal was to ensure that young, malleable minds would grow with respect and appreciation of differences," Howard said, emphasizing her passion for fostering respect in education.

Mary Larned, a retired guidance counselor, was instrumental in creating the first elementary counseling program for Saline Area Schools. Her impactful work touched countless students and families through programs like Circle of Friends and Newcomers Club. "Mary battled dementia for eight years and recently lost that battle," explained her husband, Ray Larned. "She would have been humbled by this honor."

Ray Larned, a retired social studies teacher and coach, was honored for his dedication to Saline High School's athletic and academic programs. Reflecting on his time at Saline, Ray shared fond memories of his teaching and coaching career, which emphasized sportsmanship and teamwork.

Bryan Worra, Class of 1991, a Lao American poet, became the first Lao American to receive a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship in literature. Worra's poetry has had a global impact, and he used his platform to encourage young students in the audience. "It is possible to have a local, regional, national, and global impact across generations, but you have to believe in the potential within yourself."

Superintendent Laatsch concluded the evening by acknowledging the achievements of all the inductees and inviting nominations for the 2025 Hall of Fame class, stating, “These individuals helped form the foundation that Saline Area Schools will continue to build upon.”