Heat Advisory Issued June 23rd 3:20 AM for Washtenaw County

A Heat Advisory is in effect for southeast Michigan, including areas such as Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, Saline, and Ann Arbor. The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac, is effective from June 23 at 3:20 AM EDT until June 24 at 8:00 PM EDT. Residents can expect heat index values ranging from 98 to 102 degrees.

The advisory warns of potential heat illnesses due to the hot temperatures and high humidity. It is crucial for residents to take safety precautions. Recommendations include drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned spaces, and avoiding direct sun exposure. Checking on relatives and neighbors is also advised.

Residents are strongly cautioned against leaving young children and pets in vehicles, as car interiors can reach fatal temperatures within minutes. If outdoor activities are necessary, it is best to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limit strenuous tasks to early morning or late evening.

Authorities advise monitoring local forecasts and warnings for updates and checking with local emergency management for cooling center availability. Stay informed and take the necessary precautions to ensure safety during this heat advisory period.

