July 23, 2025

Heat Advisory Issued Until 8PM for Washtenaw County

A Heat Advisory has been issued with moderate severity for all of southeast Michigan, including Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT on Thursday, July 24, 2025, due to expected heat index values reaching up to 101 degrees, posing a risk of heat-related illnesses.

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE…All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

