Irwin Calls for Closure of Women’s Prison Following Oversight Hearing

State Sen. Jeff Irwin, who represents parts of Washtenaw County, is calling for the closure of Michigan’s only women’s prison after a recent legislative hearing detailed concerns about mold, medical care and living conditions.

Irwin described problems at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility as ongoing and difficult to resolve.

“The problems at WHV create inhumane conditions, and the issues with water and mold seem to be intractable due to issues with the site itself,” he wrote in a public post following the hearing. “We should close it and move the operations to a facility that can operate safely.”

The comments followed testimony before a Michigan House oversight committee reviewing conditions at the prison, which houses about 1,700 women.

Written statements submitted to lawmakers outlined claims of long-term mold exposure and delays in medical treatment, along with reduced access to family visits and concerns about emergency response to overdoses and other health crises.

One submission entered into the legislative record by an advocate speaking on behalf of an incarcerated woman detailed a diagnosis of aspergillosis, a fungal infection linked to certain types of mold. The testimony stated that independent doctors warned continued exposure could worsen her condition.

Another statement from Citizens for Prison Reform cited limited visitation, scheduling barriers and what families described as delays in medical care. The testimony also referenced broken wheelchairs, $5 medical co-pays and concerns about overdoses inside the facility.

In 2025, U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy III issued a ruling in ongoing federal litigation over conditions at the prison. The court found evidence of widespread mold and allowed certain claims against corrections officials to move forward. The opinion referenced deteriorating building materials and stated that plaintiffs presented evidence complaints were not properly addressed.

The Michigan Department of Corrections disputes that conditions are unsafe.

In a statement to The Sun Times News, department spokesperson Jenni Riehle described MDOC as “a national leader in evidence-based corrections” and said it provides “a consistent community standard of medical care” to those in its custody.

The department pointed to a reduced prison population, modernized operations and the lowest recidivism rates in state history, adding that legislative members are granted access to facilities upon request.

Irwin said the testimony and court findings raise serious questions about whether the aging facility can meet basic health and safety standards.

He has not introduced legislation related to the prison but indicated lawmakers must continue oversight and examine long-term solutions.

“We have an obligation to make sure people in state custody are treated humanely,” he said.

The Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility is located at 3201 Bemis Road in Ypsilanti, Michigan, 48197. Residents can contact Irwin’s office at (517) 373-2406 or by email at [email protected].

Featured photo: Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility on Bemis Road. State Sen. Jeff Irwin recently called for the prison’s closure following a legislative oversight hearing. Photo by Heather Finch