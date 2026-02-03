Man Sentenced to Probation for 2025 Saline Subway Robbery

Nearly a year after an armed robbery, the legal proceedings against the perpetrator have concluded. John Fulton, now 60, was sentenced on January 27, 2026, to time served and probation for the knifepoint robbery of a Saline Subway restaurant.

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of February 23, 2025, at the Subway located at 1010 E. Michigan Avenue. Fulton, wearing a distinctive red checkered hoodie, brandished a knife and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was seen fleeing the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Public Tips and Arrest

The Saline Police Department used surveillance footage to share a suspect photo on social media, which led to vital leads. With assistance from the Milan Police Department, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, and Pittsfield Township authorities, officers located Fulton at a motel on Lewis Avenue in Milan just hours after the crime. He was taken into custody without incident.

Sentencing and Plea Agreement

While Fulton originally faced multiple felony counts—including armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon—he reached a sentencing agreement with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. In December 2025, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of assault and larceny between $200 and $1,000.

Washtenaw County Trial Court Judge Carol Kuhnke sentenced Fulton to 130 days in jail, providing credit for the 130 days he had already served. Additionally, Fulton must complete six months of probation. As part of the plea deal, his original felony charges were dismissed.