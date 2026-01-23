Milan Area Fire Department Honors Retiring Firefighters

The Milan community is marking a significant transition as two long-standing members of the Milan Area Fire Department (MAFD), Firefighters Shannon Jenkins and Ryan Kovacs, officially conclude their service. Together, they represent 26 years of emergency response, dedication, and community protection.

Shannon Jenkins: Sixteen Years of Resilience and Inspiration

For Firefighter Shannon Jenkins, her 16-year tenure with the MAFD was the fulfillment of a lifelong curiosity. Growing up in a large city, she recalls always wanting to know where emergency vehicles were headed when their sirens wailed. After moving to Milan, she applied to the department; though she was not selected on her first attempt, her persistence was rewarded when she was called to join three months later.

Breaking Barriers for Future Generations

Jenkins entered the fire service at a time when few women served in the ranks. She recalls that “old timers” in the department would sometimes question her presence, asking if she was only there “for the t-shirt”. Firefighting is still a male dominated field, with only a couple women joining the department after Jenkins. “Some of the guys don’t believe a woman should be there.”

Throughout her sixteen years, she made it her mission to serve as a role model. Jenkins took immense pride in the reactions of young girls in the community who saw her in gear and realized that they, too, could become firefighters. “I do it because I love it. I love helping people. I do it because I love kids. Little girls see me and say, ‘You’re a firefighter?’ I tell them, ‘You can do anything you want to do.’”

She often emphasized that the job requires one to be mentally and physically tough, qualities she modeled daily for those who followed her.

A Support System Through Hardship

The fire department became much more than a workplace for Jenkins; it became a vital support system. In 2017, Jenkins faced a battle with breast cancer, and the department immediately rallied around her family with fundraisers. During her chemotherapy treatments, the support of her fellow firefighters with childcare and other tasks was invaluable in her recovery.

This sense of family was literal for Shannon, as she served alongside her husband, Sean Jenkins, for several years. Sean Jenkins spent nearly 17 years with the MAFD, rising to the rank of Lieutenant and later Captain. A veteran of the fire service, Sean also worked for the Pittsfield Fire Department and spent six months as a firefighter in Antarctica before moving to his current role with Gift of Life. Together, they raised their family within the fire department culture, participating in community parades and holiday events.

Ryan Kovacs: A Decade of Growth and Giving Back

Firefighter Ryan Kovacs concludes 10 years of service, a decade he credits with helping him find his purpose. Originally encouraged to apply by Aaron Straub and Kevin Maury, Kovacs joined the department in 2014 and discovered that the MAFD offered a sense of value and a way to serve the community during difficult personal times.

Kovacs recalls the joy and community of being able to raise his daughters in the fire department. Fire department families will often refer to the special experience of raising “fire kids” who grow up with the other kids in the fire family.

A Lifeline in Dark Moments

Kovacs has been open about the profound impact the department had on his personal well-being. During a period of “rock bottom” and a battle with depression, the department provided a crucial support system. The brotherhood of the MAFD was showcased during these dark moments when fellow firefighters showed up to mow his lawn without being asked. Most notably, it was Sean Jenkins—Shannon’s husband—who rode in the ambulance with Kovacs to the hospital during a critical time.

“The fire department gave me value, to serve, and to be in the community,” Kovacs remarked, reflecting on the “immense sense of pride” he felt while wearing the uniform.

Dedication Across the Miles

In 2021, Kovacs moved to Marquette after his wife, Karen, was hired as the City Manager there. Despite the distance and joining the Marquette Township Fire Department, his heart remained in Milan. For the past three years, Kovacs continued to visit the MAFD, working one to two shifts a month during his visits downstate. He officially retired this year to reduce the frequent travel, but he leaves with a deep appreciation for the department that allowed him to walk into the homes of neighbors and make a difference on their “worst days”.

A Legacy of Service

The Milan Area Fire Department has officially thanked both Jenkins and Kovacs for their dedication, commitment, and willingness to serve. Their combined effort has directly contributed to thesafety of local residentsand the overall strength of the fire service in the region.

As they depart, they leave behind a legacy of resilience, reminding the community that the fire department is not just about the trucks and the gear, but about the family that supports one another and the neighbors they serve on their most difficult days. The department and the city of Milan wish them both all the best in the next chapter ahead.