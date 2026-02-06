Milan Area Fire Welcomes Two New Firefighters 

The Milan Area Fire Department (MAFD) has officially welcomed two new Probationary Firefighters, Tory Budd and Brandon Genaw, to their team. While both men are stepping into the same role, they arrive with vastly different backgrounds—one bringing years of military and high-volume firefighting experience, and the other a local business owner looking to transition from “last responder” to first responder.

A Veteran Returns to Service

Budd, a U.S. Navy veteran, brings extensive experience to the department. He spent eight years in the Navy as a shipboard firefighter and later volunteered with a fire department in Florida while adjusting to civilian life.

“I knew I wanted to join the civil service even in my childhood,” Budd said. He noted that the transition felt natural because “the firefighting community is so close, It was like I was back on active duty again”.

Budd’s resume is extensive; he spent 3.5 years with a high-volume department in Florida that averaged 680 calls a month. Leaving that role was difficult, which he described as “one of the hardest decisions I made”. However, after moving to the area to be closer to his wife’s family in Adrian, he viewed the MAFD as a chance to repay the warm reception he received.

“I never thought I would ever get the chance to get back into the Fire Department,” Budd stated. “This is my opportunity to give back to the Milan community”.

For Budd, the reward of the job is simple: “Helping total strangers on possibly the worst day of their life and being a beacon of hope”.

From “Last Responder” to First Responder

Genaw, 44, is a longtime Milan resident entering the fire service later in life. He owns a mortuary transport company, a demanding job that keeps him on call nearly constantly.

“I haven’t had a vacation in eight years. I’m on call every day,” Genaw said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Genaw said his profession led to him being referred to as a “last responder.” That experience prompted him to pursue emergency services in a more proactive role.

“I have a CPR card and can help the living,” Genaw said. “The worst is not knowing what to do. I can actually make things better.”

Encouraged by his sister, a firefighter and EMT in Perry, Genaw applied after seeing a post on Facebook. He admits he was initially concerned about the age gap between himself and other recruits.

“Everyone else feels really young,” Genaw joked, recalling that he asked department leadership, “Do you have an age requirement?” He was told that as long as he could meet the physical demands, he was welcome.

Training and the Road Ahead

Both men are now navigating an intensive probationary period that includes hands-on training and close mentorship. According to the department, the new hires began the Emergency Medical Technician Academy on Jan. 5. Firefighter Academy training and heavy equipment instruction are scheduled for the fall.

For Genaw, the focus right now is “going with the flow, learning, taking it all in” while observing medical calls and fires. Budd, meanwhile, is adjusting to Michigan-specific requirements, noting that “the level of training the state of Michigan requires” was higher than he expected compared to Florida.

Despite their different backgrounds, both firefighters share a commitment to serving Milan. Budd emphasized humility, saying, “I am no hero. I am honored to serve the community here.” Genaw echoed that sentiment, adding that he wants to ensure he is “not just a bystander” in his own community.