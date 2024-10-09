October 09, 2024 Donate
Milan

Milan Cares Hosts Fall Clean-Up Day on November 9

Milan Cares Hosts Fall Clean-Up Day on November 9

by

It’s great exercise and creates a great sense of community

Milan Cares will hold its annual fall clean-up event on Saturday, November 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Volunteers are invited to join in this community effort to clear litter from the perimeter of the City of Milan and along major roads leading to nearby townships.

Participants will form teams to collect trash that has accumulated since the spring clean-up, addressing waste brought in by heavy summer traffic. Anyone who wants to help keep Milan looking its best is welcome to participate. Volunteers should meet at 10:45 a.m. at 334 County Street. Bags will be provided, and lunch and refreshments will be served after the two-hour event.

Photo courtesy of Ed Kolar

Given that much of the clean-up takes place near busy roads, volunteers must be at least 15 years old or accompanied by an adult. Milan Cares extends its gratitude to the volunteers who have supported this initiative for the past seven years, making a real difference in the community.

Photo courtesy of Ed Kolar

