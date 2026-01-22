Milan High Closed: Pipes Burst, Temps Plummet

Students and staff at Milan High School returned to the classroom on Wednesday, Jan. 21, expecting a normal day. Instead, they faced freezing temperatures and a “water flow incident” that eventually forced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening activities.

The situation has resulted in a multi-day disruption. School is officially canceled for today, Thursday, January 22, to allow maintenance teams to continue repairs and system testing. The district expects to have all systems functional by the end of the day Thursday with the goal of returning to school on Friday.

The Water Flow Incident

The crisis reached a peak on Wednesday when a “water flow incident” triggered the school’s fire alarm system. Social media ran wild with speculation, including a fire cover-up, while others called for calmer thinking. Milan Area Firefighters explained the situation:

“There was no fire at the high school. A broken sprinkler head activated the fire alarm system and caused the water flow. As standard procedure, the building was evacuated during the alarm while our firefighters investigated and confirmed there was no fire”.

While the building was safely evacuated, the broken sprinkler left standing water on the floors, which state safety regulations require to be cleared during hours of operation.

Freezing Classrooms

The crisis began early Wednesday morning when officials discovered frozen pipes in the high school entrance rotunda. The problem soon spread to other parts of the building. As the school day progressed, students and parents shared photos and reported temperatures on social media of temperatures in the 50’s.

According to state thermal standards, educational facilities are required to maintain an indoor temperature of at least 65 degrees Fahrenheit measured two feet above the floor. If temperatures fall below this threshold, facilities are typically advised to call for service or close until the situation is resolved.

Administrative Apology

In a formal apology to families, school officials admitted they miscalculated the repair timeline. The administration explained they chose to remain open because they believed an onsite repair team could resolve the issue quickly. “Had we known that this issue would have extended this long into the day, we would have canceled school this morning,” the statement read.

The district is currently pressing vendors to restore heat. Officials have warned that if the building cannot be warmed to safe levels, they will not subject students or staff to similar conditions going forward.