Milan Middle School has a New Principal

Milan Middle School’s new Principal is looking forward to his new role. With a unanimous vote of the Milan Area Schools (MAS) Board of Education, David Middlin was hired during the July 9 school board meeting to fill the vacant leadership position.

His start date was effective July 10. Middlin comes on board to take over for previous middle school Principal Jennifer Bookout, who moved over to become the new Assistant Superintendent for Milan Area Schools.

Middlin comes to Milan from the South Arbor Charter Academy in Ypsilanti. He was South Arbor’s Dean of Middle School and prior to that he was the school’s music teacher. He has a Bachelor’s in K-12 Music Education from Central Michigan University and Master’s in Educational Leadership from Eastern Michigan University.

In introducing the appointment, Milan Area Schools Board of Education President Andrew Cislo said they were excited to be making a middle school appointment.

MAS Superintendent Ryan McMahon said the school district conducted a full hiring process that was led by Bookout. McMahon said they had some great candidates to consider, which always makes this a difficult decision.

However, he said in the end, Middlin stood out “as exceptional among the group.”

MAS leadership said they’re really excited to get him on board and expect him to fit right in.

Middlin was at the July 9 meeting with his wife.

“We’re very excited,” he said sitting next to his wife as the school board welcomed him aboard.

Photo 1: Milan Middle School. Courtesy of MAS

Photo 2: David Middlin. Photo courtesy of South Arbor Charter Academy