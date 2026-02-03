Milan Schools Board Faces Emotional Debate Over Teacher Pay and District Finances

An overflow crowd packed the Milan High School auditorium Jan. 28 as the Milan Area Schools Board of Education confronted a difficult question facing the district: how to balance competitive teacher pay with financial limits that could push the schools toward state oversight.

Advocating for the “Heartbeat” of the Schools

Jim Brousseau, a teacher in the district for over 30 years and President of the Milan Education Association (MEA), served as the primary voice for the staff. He reminded the board that while facilities and security systems are necessary, children love school “because of the people, the ones that stood before them inspiring, redirecting, encouraging, and supporting them”.

Brousseau presented data showing that Milan’s educators with bachelor’s degrees are the lowest paid in Washtenaw County, often earning $4,300 less than the regional average. He cautioned that “passion alone is not enough” to attract and retain the talent necessary for student success. He concluded by reminding the board that “the teachers and other professional staff are the heartbeat of the district”.

MEA president Jim Brousseau speaks representing the education professionals at MAS. Photo by Heather Finch

Personal Stories of Impact and Loss

During public comment, the auditorium became a forum for residents to voice their frustrations through poignant testimonials.

One speaker attributed her personal success to the mentors she had in school, stating, “I attribute my success in large part to the exceptional teachers in my small rural Michigan town that supported, taught, coached, and mentored me every step of the way”.

Another commenter expressed heartbreak over the perceived decline of the district, noting, “I am at the point where I literally asked my son the other day, ‘Do you want to change schools?’ because I am disappointed in the way that things are running”.

A first-year teacher shared the personal cost of his commitment to the district, saying, “I made more money in Bedford; I lost years when I came here—I gave that to you”. Referring to the narrow gap in contract proposals, he asked the board, “At what cost” would they stand on their current financial principles.

The Board’s Fiscal Reality

Board President Tom Faro responded with a unified statement, supporting the district’s current offer, which represents an average salary increase of 3.23%. For some teachers, depending on where they would fall on the salary schedule, the district’s proposal could equate to an effective increase of up to 15–19% compared to last year. Faro expressed “deep respect and appreciation” for the staff while cautioning any further increases at this time could stretch the district’s financial capacity.

The board’s data suggests that the current offer will drop the district’s fund balance to a level that would likely require coordination with the State on a debt elimination plan. Faro also clarified that Sinking Fund dollars, while available for facilities, are legally restricted and “cannot be used for employee wages or benefits”.

The board approved a 3% raise for non-affiliated employees to remain competitive and meet legal requirements.

Due to the size of the audience, the meeting was relocated to the auditorium. Photo by Heather Finch

Seeking Common Ground

The meeting concluded with a reflection on the difficult human choices involved in school governance. Trustee Andrew Cislo compared the board’s stance to a parent having to say “no” to a child despite their heart sinking. He emphasized that while the board and the union may disagree on the path, they are “all on the same page” regarding the value of the community. As the district moves back into mediation this week, the community is invited to continue the conversation at the next “Big Red Board Chat” regarding school finance on February 10th at 6:30 at Symons Elementary.