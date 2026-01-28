Milan’s 2025 Firefighter of the Year: Andrew Noland’s Lifelong Dream Becomes a Local Legacy

At an age when many are eyeing retirement, Andrew Noland was just getting started. After a 27-year career with the Michigan Department of Corrections, Noland decided to pursue a childhood dream he thought he had left behind. Today, he stands as the Milan Area Fire Department’s 2025 Firefighter of the Year, recognized for his relentless work ethic and deep devotion to the community

The “Old Guy” Who Could

Noland’s journey began during a simple walk through Wilson Park with his wife, Lona. Seeing a fire truck, he remarked, “I should have done that!” and shortly after approached the department to ask, “Do you hire old guys?”

Since being hired in November 2023, Noland’s dedication to the physical and professional demands of the job has been absolute. He has lost 45 lbs since starting his service and successfully passed the department’s rigorous physical fitness test. Now 55 years old, he has rapidly earned his EMT-B, Fire 1, Fire 2, and Hazmat certifications. His impact was immediate, prompting Lt. Kevin Maury to state: “Well deserved Noland! You work hard, step up without being asked, and take pride in everything you do.”

Noland views his age as an asset, noting, “If you have the determination to succeed, you can overcome any challenges.”

Andrew Nolan and his wife Lona Noland celebrating his award. Photo courtesy of Milan Area Fire Department

Preserving the Past

Noland’s contribution to the department extends far beyond emergency calls. He has become the department’s unofficial historian, driven by the belief that “there’s something bigger than you” and that “the people are always more important than the things.”

Captain Sean Meyer highlighted this unique contribution, noting, “Noland has a real passion for the history aspect of the fire department, and he’s already put a great deal of effort into organization and preservation of our heritage.”

His historical contributions include:

• The Historic Hose Cart: Noland personally traveled to Lafayette, Indiana, to retrieve a historic hose cart that the department operated in the early 1900s.

• Honoring the “Guardians of the Flame”: He maintains a detailed binder of department retirees and helps host a monthly gathering on the third Saturday of every month to invite them back to the station. As Noland puts it, “Your department exists because of people like this.”

• Cemetery Restoration: Serving as the Sexton for Rice Cemetery, Noland restores old headstones, including those of past firefighters. Fellow firefighter Ryan Kovacs noted, “Noland is absolutely awesome. He has done so much research on past firefighters, finding past apparatus and even does headstone restoration.”

A Commitment to Teamwork and Community

Noland credits much of his success to his “second family” at the department and the support of his wife, who encouraged him to apply. He looks up to mentors like Lt. Kevin Maury and Lt. Cole Dennison, noting that “firefighting is definitely a team effort.”

Chief “DJ” Carpus remarked that Noland was an “easy pick” for the award, describing him as “the busiest retired person I know.” Whether he is taking charge of a community outreach plan for battery safety or volunteering at the Michigan Firehouse Museum, Noland remains focused on the future of the department. Upon receiving the award, Noland shared: “To know that my officers see my effort in trying to be a good teammate and doing what needs to be done is a great feeling!”

Photo by Heather Finch

Featured photo: Milan Firefighter of the Year Andrew Nolan. By Heather Finch