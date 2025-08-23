August 23, 2025

Opening of Broadway Park West Connects Downtown Ann Arbor to B2B Trail

STN Staff

Ann Arbor

Initial photo rendering of Broadway Park West. Image: Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy

The Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy (LTRC) has announced the official opening of Broadway Park West — a new hub for community engagement in Ann Arbor. The opening weekend will be celebrated with a three-day public event, runningSept. 12-14.

Broadway Park features 1,200 ft of Huron River frontage, 7 acres of revitalized green space, and a blend of trails, gathering areas, and a pedestrian and cycling bridge that connects the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) directly to downtown Ann Arbor. The park will eventually house an event pavilion as its epicenter.

Opening Weekend Highlights

Sept. 12

·       11 a.m. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on the new Pedestrian and Cycling Bridge (in collaboration with Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Border to Border Trail)

·       12 a.m. – 5 p.m. Discover the Park with access to all areas of the park and the Huron River

·       5 p.m. Food Trucks & Bar Service Open

·       7–10 p.m. Joe Hertler DJ Dance Party

Sept. 13

·       All Day Your Park. Your Day. The park will be open to the public for self-paced exploring and enjoyment.

Sunday, September 14

·       Morning Event — Bubble Fest
A joyful morning designed especially for children and families at Ann Arbor’s first-ever Bubble Fest! Expect coffee for adults, ice cream for the kids, and delightful surprises for everyone.

Broadway Park West represents the Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy’s first major initiative along the Huron River, a project that exemplifies the power of collaboration and shared vision.

“Broadway Park West is not just a park — it’s a vibrant new chapter for Ann Arbor’s riverfront,” said LTRC President Marie Klopf. “We invite everyone to join us for this exciting celebration and make the park their own.”

