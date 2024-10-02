Out with the Old and in with New at The Nest | Field + Fork

The Nest at Robin Hills Farm has created some buzz around its rebranding status.

If you are a Robin Hills Farm social media follower, you may have watched the new reels and statuses about the rebranding hype. It’s true. Several new ideas, crew, and focus are just some new topics coming to The Nest | Field + Fork. That’s right, a new name too.

Why rebrand? According to Aimee Mendez, Restaurant Manager, and Kyle Hamlin, Marketing and Social Media Specialist, “Rebranding allows the restaurant to showcase any updates, such as a new menu, a sustainability focus, and a shift in culinary too, ensuring that the brand better aligns with its current offerings. We are changing our brand for the community.”

Photo by Kyle Hamlin

Chef Alex Curtis has joined the new crew. Aimee added, “Chef Alex is creating a farm-to-table menu that continuously changes depending on what is available and in season. Food will come from local farms, down to the beef.” Kyle added, “We have joined with Roos Roast Coffee,” pointing to a large Roos Roast logo in the restaurant. Roos Roast, an Ann Arbor-based solar-powered coffee phenomenon, will be served at The Nest | Field + Fork.

Chef Alex’s anchor is sustainability. Sustainability is defined as a social goal that aims to be sure that people can coexist on Earth for a long time. “Chef Alex has been in restaurants from Ann Arbor, Los Angeles, and New York, plus experiences with food trucks,” said Aimme. She also added, “More sustainability goals are to have compostable containers, recycle, chargers in the parking lot in the future, and even grow our mushrooms, which we already do!”

Photo by Kyle Hamlin

For now, be on the lookout for their soft opening dates via social media. What exactly does this mean? Aimee happily shared, “During this time many special promotions are happening. By posting and tagging The Nest | Field + Fork on social media and showing your server, customers can receive a free appetizer.”

She went on to say, “There are small eats and drink specials from 4:00-6:00 pm daily. The schedule is still the same; Thursday through Saturday and Sunday Brunch.” Kyle pointed out that there is, “…live music every Friday evening.”

Photo by Kyle Hamlin

Both Kyle and Aimee encouraged that they are focusing on food and when that is solid, they will branch to the community. In the meantime, they want the community to explore the grounds and that the outdoor seating area is still pet-friendly.

All in all, the establishment closed on September 30 to prepare for the rebranding and will open soon with the new vibe. To stay in the loop, you can follow them on social media and check out their website: https://www.robinhillsfarm.com/the-nest