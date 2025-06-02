Saline High School Graduates 423 Seniors

The Class of 2025, the 157th graduating class from Saline High School (SHS), held its commencement exercise on Sunday, June 1, at Hornet Stadium, with 423 seniors receiving diplomas. SHS principal Theresa Stager provided some facts about the class to open the ceremony.

“Saline High School was rated #1 in the State of Michigan for its pass rate,” Stager said. “Of the 423 graduating seniors, 199 had a grade point average of 3.6667 or higher. There were 83 local scholarships, totaling $75,000 that supported students attending four-year universities, community colleges, trade schools or various vocational training.”

The seniors had chosen “You’re Gonna Go Far” by Noah Kahan and “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane as their class songs. The Saline High School Chamber Choir and the Chamber Orchestra seniors performed these numbers. The Class of 2025 motto was: “The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in times of comfort and convenience, but where they stand in times of challenge and controversy”, a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

SHS Chamber Choir & Chamber Orchestra. Photo by Jackelyn Martin

The commencement address was delivered by the senior class officers, Ethan Hornberger – President; William Rogers – Vice President; Carolyn Kwon – Secretary; and Hunter Easton – Treasurer. The four combined to deliver one commencement message.

“The Class of 2025 has had a massive impact, not only at SHS but in our community,” said Hornberger. “As a class, we have experienced so many things. Our class was the first to experience the next generation classroom in elementary school, incorporating iPads and touchscreen learning into the classroom for the first time.”

Hornberger continued, “The Saline Area Schools (SAS) Compass was introduced at all levels, and as we entered high school, we had to learn during the Covid years.”

William Rogers encouraged graduates to “strive to make the world a better place and to leave a legacy of kindness, pride and purpose.”

Student Commencement Speakers (L-R) William Rogers, Ethan Hornberger, Hunter Easton, Carolyn Kwon. Photo by Jackelyn Martin

Hunter Easton highlighted the SAS Compass area of “communication and connection.” “We have learned new ways to maintain connection with others and to communicate. Using technology allows for communicating and connecting more broadly than ever before.” Easton highlighted the learning available to everyone through consortium classes.

Carolyn Kwon talked about the last area of the SAS Compass – critical thinking. “Critical thinking is not as interesting as some of the other areas but is especially important. We struggled as we learned how to think critically. We endured poor grades sometimes but we kept learning.”

Superintendent (L-R) Superintendent Dr. Stephen Laatsch & SHS Principal Theresa Stager. Photo by Jackelyn Martin

Kwon went on to thank the teachers, administrators and staff at SHS. She thanked parents, guardians and family members for supporting students. Kwon concluded by saying, “I want to thank all parents here tonight for being brave enough to say goodbye.”

Hornberger concluded the commencement address, sounding very similar to former President Obama, who once said, “We are the change we have been waiting for.”

“To the Class of 2025, we are the future of the world,” Hornberger said. “Lead with your voice. Lead with your heart. And let kindness serve as a default in your life.”

When each senior had received their diplomas, had moved their tassel from right to left, they let out a cheer and tossed their caps into the air, in celebration of four years of hard work. And just like that, they officially became, like so many before them, alumni of Saline High School.