July 18, 2025

Elvis Rocks Saline Area Senior Center’s 50th Annual Summer Picnic

Doug Marrin

Photo: Sue Kelch with “Elvis.” Courtesy of Saline Senior Center

Although the Saline Area Senior Center (SASC) had to bring their annual July summer picnic indoors, it didn’t stop anyone from having a ball.  After all, Elvis was in the building. 

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, the SASC kicked off the year with a 50s theme for the picnic.  Bill Burnette, an Elvis impersonator, offered up favorite tunes by “The King” to the delight of the audience, who either sang, clapped, or danced.  For lunch, the American Legion served all the fixings of a picnic, including burgers, hot dogs, salads, watermelon, and dessert.  And even James Dean was there if you wanted to take your picture with him.

Nancy Cowan, SASC Director, said, “We are so grateful to all of our sponsors – Saline American Legion, EHM Senior Solutions, Dermatology Specialists of Ann Arbor, and Linden Square Senior Care. We had about 100 cool cats in attendance, and Elvis really had the event cookin’ – 50’s speak for you. This year is extra special as it marks 50 years since SASC gained its 501c3 non-profit status – although the group had been running some programs a few years before that.” 

The SASC Annual Picnic is offered free to members, and as Cowan puts it, “is our way of celebrating our members.”

