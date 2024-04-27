SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Saline Track and Field Teams Sweep SEC Red Tri-Meet

by Mike Williamson
Photos by Dawn McCann

The streak continues for the Saline boys’ track and field team.

With the 94-42 win over Lincoln and 94-43 over Dexter, the Hornets won their 70th consecutive SEC Red dual meet spanning 12 years back to 2012.

Leonardo Ignacio had another big day for the Hornets with three first place finishes and one second. He won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, was part of the winning 4×200 relay with Tyler Parrish, Cruz Hanson, and Caleb Washington, and was second in the long jump.

Parrish was part of the winning4x100 relay with Lennon Cohoon, Jarrell Marshall, and James Rush and was second in the 100 that saw the Hornets take the top three spots with Ryan Kavanaugh winning and Rush finishing third.

Hanson won the 400 and was third in the 200.

Cohoon won the long jump, Camden Pawlick won the discus and was second in the shot put, and Malik Eisemann the pole vault.

The 4×400 relay team of Andrew Black, Ayden Burton, Washington, and Truman Johnson was second and the 4×800 team of Noah Lepore, Jackson Phillips, Johnson, and Brennan LaRusso was second.

Black was second and Nicholas Rouman third to help Saline sweep the 110 hurdles and Washington was second in the 300 hurdles, and Christopher Ignacio second in the 200.

The girls picked up two wins by defeating Lincoln 87-49 and Dexter 90.5-46.5.

Sophie Roth was in on two wins to lead the Hornets. She won the 800 and was part of the winning 4×800 relay with Corynn Gady, Katarina Munson, and Lillian Schlack.

Monson also won the 1600 with Laney Alig right behind in second.

Shyla Smith won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles, while Jordan Wickham finished second in four events. She was second in the 100, 200, part of the 4×100 relay with Charlotte Warren, Evalyn Ledy, and Hannah Ross, and part of the 4×200 relay with Warren, Ledy, and Lola Lange.

Mahalia Staton and Sydney Steben finished one-two in the long jump, while Kadyn Maida won the high jump and was third in the 200, and the 4×400 relay team of Gady, Wickham, Sellenraad, and Bailey Burt finished first.

Mackenzie Sellenraad was second in the 400 and Schlack second in the 800.

The teams both earned second-place finish at Jackson’s Charlie Jahnke Invitational.

The boys finished with 106 points with East Kentwood winning with 138.

Ignacio earned second place finishes in the 100 hurdle and 300 hurdles and was part of the winning 4×200 with Parrish, LaDainian Woods, and Washington, and was fourth in the long jump.

Johnson won the 1600 and part of the 4×800 relay that finished third with Lepore, Ethan Umberger, and Phillips.

Eisemann was second and Leo Hoffman third in the pole vault, while the 4×400 relay of Hanson, Christopher Ignacio, Black, and Washington was second. Woods finished second in the 200 and Jacob Szalay second in the 3200.

The girls finished with 89 points in the meet dominated by East Kentwood with 184.75.

Munson, Wickham, Roth, and Sellenraad teamed to win the 4×400 and Gady, Roth, Munson, and Schlack won the 4×800 for the Hornets.

Alig was second in the 3200 and Munson second in the 400. Gady was third in the 1600 and the 4×100 relay of Wickham, Warren, Ledy, and Maida was third, and Sophia Xiao third in the pole vault.

Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

