Saline’s Volunteer Spirit Shines in April

From student-led clubs to senior support and city initiatives, Saline celebrates the people who make a difference during National Volunteer Month.

Photo: Builders Club cleaning patio courtesy of Saline Senior Center

April is National Volunteer Month, and Saline has no shortage of volunteer opportunities. – let’s take a look.

Saline Schools

Builders Club Helps Students Develop Leadership Skills

Laura Odom and Kirsten Zemaitis are 7th grade Social Studies teachers at Saline Middle School (SMS) and co-advisors of the Builders Club. Formed in 2018, the club’s mission is to ‘provide middle schoolers the opportunity to perform services for both our local and global community, build character, and develop leadership skills.’

What does the Builders Club do? Laura and Kirsten recall two projects that stand out. “Twice a year we help clear out the outdoor patio at the Saline Area Senior Center (SASC). We also partner with other community volunteers for the Kids Coalition Against Hunger, a humanitarian food aid program that provides packaged meals for children locally and globally.”

High 5 Playing Cards at Sr Center photo by Sue Kelch

High Five Club Focuses on Making our Community a Better Place

Kimberly Munn is a Speech Language Pathologist at Saline High School (SHS) and advisor for the High Five Club. “Seven SHS alumni founded the club in the fall of 2019 with the mission to ‘focus on making our community a better place by reaching out to those’ who may be overlooked. Our biggest outreach programs include game nights at the Senior Center and the Veterans Day brunch. Volunteers also rake leaves for seniors, make gift bags for the Veterans at the VA, and tie blankets for Mott hospital patients. The members benefit so much from bringing joy to others.”

Saline Area Social Services

We Are Intentional About Recognizing Our Volunteers

Social Services Volunteer Board photo by Sue Kelch

Jamail Aikens, Director of Saline Area Social Services (SASS) talks about the high volume of volunteer hours at SASS – 9,700 in 2024. “About 100 of our regular volunteers stock the food pantry shelves and help clients shop. They also help provide holiday meals sponsored by an individual business or community organization for Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. SASS volunteers organize and distribute holiday meals to families along with donated gift cards for perishables and toys sorted by age group.”

Jamail expresses his appreciation for SASS volunteers, saying “we are very intentional about recognition, it is part of our operations. Every day I walk through and greet our volunteers. We also send volunteers thank you and birthday cards signed by staff. And we have ‘Thankful Thursday’, where we give them a shout out on social media.”

Social Services Volunteers organizing Easter dinners photo by Sue Kelch

Saline Area Senior Center

Because of Our Volunteers We are Able to Thrive

Andrea Lewis, Program Coordinator at SASC, talks about their volunteers. “Over the past year, we have had 115 volunteers with 3,500 volunteer hours. These volunteers deliver Meals on Wheels, call Bingo, read to elementary school kids, are pen pals to high school and elementary students, help run SASC programs, provide community outreach, maintain SASC gardens, and much more! We have few staff, but because of these volunteers, we can provide a robust, meaningful, and busy center so that all of our members can be involved, engaged, and thriving!”

Sr Center Volunteer Appreciation courtesty of Saline Senior Center

Saline City Government

Volunteering Isn’t An Opportunity – It’s A Legacy

Mayor Brian Marl talks about volunteering for Saline. “As someone who has spent decades in public service, I can tell you without hesitation: cities are built by the people who show up. When residents volunteer, they do more than fill a role—they become part of the city’s operating fabric.”

“Their input shapes policy. Their presence builds trust. Volunteers extend the reach of our departments and bring diversity of thought to the table. Volunteering strengthens civic engagement, deepens pride in our hometown, and reminds us that good government is – at its core – a partnership. Whether it’s one hour or one term of service, the act of stepping up sends a powerful message: ‘I care about this place. I want to be part of making it better’. In Saline, relationships are still personal and progress is a team effort—volunteering isn’t just an opportunity. It’s a legacy.”

Saline Main Street Director Mary Dettling and Mayor Brian Marl photo by Sue Kelch

Saline Main Street

Volunteers Shape the Heart of the Community

Mary Dettling, Director of Saline Main Streets, says volunteering “is about more than helping a non-profit —it’s about shaping the heart of our community. Whether you’re helping with our Be Bloomin’ event, manage our banners, help a small business shine, or greet guests at an event – every volunteer is part of something bigger. They’re building a downtown that’s welcoming, thriving, and full of life.”

When asked to pick a favorite downtown event, Mary says “Oh, it’s hard to pick favorites—I love them all! But what really makes our events special, is the spirit our volunteers bring. Their energy is contagious, and seeing the community come together to enjoy something we built together—that’s what keeps me going.”

Oktoberfest Volunteers serve up fun photo by Sue Kelch

Be A Part of the Saline Spirit

Mayor Marl sums up his sentiment about volunteering best: “I am serving the community – it’s my home.” Be a part of the Saline Spirit. Experience the joy of giving back while building community – your home.

To view opportunities for the City of Saline, go to www.cityofsaline.org

For information on Saline Main Street, go to www.salinemainstreet.org

For information on the Saline Area Senior Center, go to www.salineseniors.org

For Information on the High Five Club, visit their webpagehttps://high5clubshs.weebly.com/

For information on other school clubs to go www.salineschools.org/extracurriculars/clubs–activities/