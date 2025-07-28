July 28, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until 3:45PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until 3:45PM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Monroe, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties in Michigan from 3:06 PM to 3:45 PM EDT, with hazards including 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail posing a threat to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.

SVRDTX

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Monroe County in southeastern Michigan…
Southwestern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan…
Southeastern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan…

* Until 345 PM EDT.

* At 306 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving
east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Milan around 310 PM EDT.
Carleton around 335 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include
Pittsfield Township, Whittaker, Willow, Sumpter Township, Scofield,
New Boston, Oakville, and Waltz.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until 3:45PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Flood Advisory Issued Until 7PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News