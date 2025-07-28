Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until 3:45PM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Monroe, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties in Michigan from 3:06 PM to 3:45 PM EDT, with hazards including 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail posing a threat to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.

SVRDTX

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Monroe County in southeastern Michigan…

Southwestern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan…

Southeastern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan…

* Until 345 PM EDT.

* At 306 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Milan around 310 PM EDT.

Carleton around 335 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Pittsfield Township, Whittaker, Willow, Sumpter Township, Scofield,

New Boston, Oakville, and Waltz.

