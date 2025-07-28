July 28, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until 3:45PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until 3:45PM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Livingston and Washtenaw counties in southeastern Michigan from 2:41 PM to 3:45 PM EDT, with immediate threats of 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail, posing dangers to roofs, siding, and trees.

SVRDTX

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Livingston County in southeastern Michigan…
Northern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan…

* Until 345 PM EDT.

* At 241 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gregory, or
near Pinckney, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Pinckney around 245 PM EDT.
Whitmore Lake around 300 PM EDT.
Hamburg around 305 PM EDT.
Ann Arbor around 315 PM EDT.
Dixboro around 320 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include
Plainfield, Hudson Mills Metropark, Island Lake State Recreation
Area, Delhi Mills, Barton Hills, Pinckney State Recreation Area,
Hudson Mills, Parkers Corners, Lakeland, and Lyndon Township.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until 3:45PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

We Always Seek What We Know

Steve Gwisdalla

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News