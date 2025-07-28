Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until 3:45PM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Livingston and Washtenaw counties in southeastern Michigan from 2:41 PM to 3:45 PM EDT, with immediate threats of 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail, posing dangers to roofs, siding, and trees.

SVRDTX

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Livingston County in southeastern Michigan…

Northern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan…

* Until 345 PM EDT.

* At 241 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gregory, or

near Pinckney, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Pinckney around 245 PM EDT.

Whitmore Lake around 300 PM EDT.

Hamburg around 305 PM EDT.

Ann Arbor around 315 PM EDT.

Dixboro around 320 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Plainfield, Hudson Mills Metropark, Island Lake State Recreation

Area, Delhi Mills, Barton Hills, Pinckney State Recreation Area,

Hudson Mills, Parkers Corners, Lakeland, and Lyndon Township.

