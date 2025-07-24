Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until 9PM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Washtenaw County, MI, effective immediately until 9:00 PM EDT, with the primary hazard being 60 mph wind gusts capable of causing damage to roofs, siding, and trees; residents are urged to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

SVRDTX

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan…

* Until 900 PM EDT.

* At 755 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grass Lake,

or 10 miles southwest of Chelsea, moving east-northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Chelsea around 800 PM EDT.

Dexter around 810 PM EDT.

Ann Arbor around 820 PM EDT.

Whitmore Lake around 825 PM EDT.

Dixboro around 830 PM EDT.

Salem around 835 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hudson

Mills, Pittsfield Township, Whittaker, Lyndon Township, Hudson Mills

Metropark, Bridgewater, Delhi Mills, Pleasant Lake, and Barton Hills.

