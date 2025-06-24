June 24, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until June 24th 5:45 PM for Washtenaw County

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northern Lenawee County and southwestern Washtenaw County, effective June 24 from 4:46 PM EDT until 5:45 PM EDT. The storm was located over Cement City, moving east at 25 mph.

Hazardous conditions include wind gusts of up to 60 mph, with potential impacts such as damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations likely to be affected include Onsted by approximately 4:50 PM, and Tecumseh and Clinton by around 5:15 PM. Additional areas such as Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Macon, Springville, and Cambridge Junction may also experience severe weather.

Residents in the affected areas, including those in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, Saline, and Ann Arbor, are advised to take immediate precautions. For safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building to protect against potential flying debris and structural damage.

Stay informed through local news sources and weather updates to ensure safety during this severe weather event.

Click here to see original alert

A Little Look at LedgerLync

Chuck Colby

