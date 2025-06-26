Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued Until June 26th 3:00 PM for Washtenaw County

June 26, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Southern Washtenaw County

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Washtenaw County, effective from 2:03 PM until 3:00 PM EDT on June 26, 2025.

At 2:03 PM, a severe thunderstorm was detected near Onsted, approximately 9 miles southwest of Manchester, and is moving east at 40 mph. The storm poses a significant hazard with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph, as indicated by radar. Residents should expect potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

The affected areas include Manchester, expected around 2:15 PM; Saline at approximately 2:30 PM; Milan around 2:35 PM; and Willis by 2:45 PM. Additional locations at risk include Bridgewater, Pittsfield Township, Pleasant Lake, and Whittaker.

For safety, residents are advised to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This precaution is crucial to protect against the dangers posed by high winds.

Stay tuned to local weather updates and follow any additional instructions from authorities to ensure safety during this weather event.

Click here to see original alert

