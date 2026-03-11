Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 3AM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties in Michigan from March 11 at 1:11 AM EDT until March 11 at 3:00 AM EDT, with the primary hazards including damaging winds and heavy rain. Residents in these areas should monitor weather updates and prepare for possible severe weather conditions.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

39 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB

MONROE OAKLAND WASHTENAW

WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ANN ARBOR, BRIGHTON, CANTON,

DEARBORN, FERNDALE, FOWLERVILLE, HOWELL, LAMBERTVILLE,

LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MONROE, NOVI, PONTIAC, REDFORD, ROYAL OAK,

SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES, STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR,

TEMPERANCE, TROY, WARREN, WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

