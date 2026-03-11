March 11, 2026

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 3AM for Washtenaw County

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 3AM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties in Michigan from March 11 at 1:11 AM EDT until March 11 at 3:00 AM EDT, with the primary hazards including damaging winds and heavy rain. Residents in these areas should monitor weather updates and prepare for possible severe weather conditions.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
39 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB
MONROE OAKLAND WASHTENAW
WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ANN ARBOR, BRIGHTON, CANTON,
DEARBORN, FERNDALE, FOWLERVILLE, HOWELL, LAMBERTVILLE,
LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MONROE, NOVI, PONTIAC, REDFORD, ROYAL OAK,
SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES, STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR,
TEMPERANCE, TROY, WARREN, WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

