Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 3AM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties in Michigan from March 11 at 1:11 AM EDT until March 11 at 3:00 AM EDT, with the primary hazards including damaging winds and heavy rain. Residents in these areas should monitor weather updates and prepare for possible severe weather conditions.
