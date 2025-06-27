Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until June 27th 9:00 PM for Washtenaw County

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9 PM EDT this evening, impacting 17 counties across Southeast Michigan. This alert includes Washtenaw County, affecting cities such as Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Residents in these areas should prepare for potentially severe weather conditions, including high winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. The watch, effective from June 27 at 2:02 PM EDT, will remain until 9:00 PM EDT.

Citizens are advised to stay indoors and secure outdoor objects that could become projectiles in strong winds. Motorists should exercise caution, especially on highways where visibility might be reduced.

Local emergency services recommend keeping a flashlight and battery-powered radio handy in case of power outages. Updates and further instructions will be provided by local authorities if conditions escalate.

Stay tuned to local news channels and official weather updates for the latest information on this developing situation. Your safety is a priority—take necessary precautions to protect yourself and your property.

