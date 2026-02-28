Southeastern Conference Announces Major Expansion in 2027-28

A week after the announcement of Jackson Northwest joining the SEC White division, the Southeastern Conference made another major announcement of 12 teams joining the conference in the 2027-2028 season.

The addition of 12 teams from the Kensington Lakes Activities Association will turn the SEC into a four division megaconference starting in 2027.

Brighton, Howell, Hartland, Salem, Canton, Plymouth, Dearborn Fordson, Dearborn, Wayne Memorial, Westland John Glenn, Belleville and Dearborn Crestwood will be moving into the SEC with the addition of two new divisions in the SEC.

The SEC will add a Blue and Silver Division to the existing Red and White divisions.

Two minor changes will be made with the existing SEC Red and White divisions with Jackson Northwest joining the White and Monroe moving from the Red to the Silver division along with Dearborn Fordson, Dearborn, Wayne Memorial, Westland John Glenn, Belleville and Dearborn Crestwood.

The SEC Blue Division will consist of Brighton, Howell, Hartland, Salem, Canton, and Plymouth.

The White, which will consist of mostly D2 and smaller D1 school will be the largest of the Divisions with eight schools.

The other divisions will consist of D1 schools with the Silver having seven teams, while the Red and Blue will have six each.

The merger moves the total of SEC schools to 27.