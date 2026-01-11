Special Weather Statement Issued 10:40PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties from 10:40 PM EST on January 10 to 1:15 AM EST on January 11, warning of light to moderate snow showers causing reduced visibility and slick roadways, with gusty winds over 30 mph expected.

Light to moderate snow showers are moving in between the I-96 and

I-69 corridors early tonight. Visibilities may drop to below one

mile at times during periods of briefly heavier snowfall rates.

Light accumulations are expected on some roadways leading to

slick spots. New snow accumulations should generally remain below

a half inch, although isolated totals could approach one inch.

Gusty westerly winds will accompany this snowfall with peak gusts

in excess of 30 mph. Drivers are urged to use caution and account

for the variable driving conditions.

