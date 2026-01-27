Special Weather Statement Issued 1:25PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for areas including St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe, effective from January 27, 1:25 PM to 3:30 PM. Expect westerly winds of 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph, resulting in localized blowing snow and potential whiteout conditions, with snow accumulations around half an inch and temperatures ranging between 15 and 18 degrees.

WEATHER…

* Westery winds 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph will result in

localized blowing snow across southeastern Michigan during the

afternoon.

* Snow accumulations around half an inch in the heavier snow

showers, with visibilities briefly reduced to a quarter of mile

or less.

* Air temperatures will range between 15 and 18 degrees.

IMPACTS…

* Blowing snow may lead to localized whiteout conditions. Rapid

fluctuations of visibility will occur.

* The stronger winds may lead to drifting of snow on roadways,

particularly in locations with open exposure.

