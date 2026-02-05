February 05, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued 1:38PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued 1:38PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 1:38 PM to 4:30 PM EST on February 5, 2026. Light to moderate snowfall is expected to continue spreading across Southeast Michigan, leading to slick and snow-covered roads with visibility potentially dropping below a mile.

Light to briefly moderate intensity snowfall continues to spread
southeastward across Southeast Michigan this afternoon. Snowfall
rates of around a tenth of an inch per hour expected. Visibility
reductions below a mile are possible at times. Total new snow
accumulations of up to a half inch possible through this evening.
Temperatures will hover in the lower 20s with southerly winds of
10 to 15 mph.

Untreated roadways will become slick and snow covered. Drivers
should exercise caution and be prepared for variable road
conditions. Obtain the latest road conditions from the MDOT
MiDrive Map.

If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on
stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could become snow
covered and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

View Washtenaw County Forecast

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued 1:38PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Washtenaw Parent Advisory Committee Seeks Representatives for Local Districts 

Heather Finch

Square Ad - 300x300 - QuickBooks
Square Ad - 300x300 - LegalZoom

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com