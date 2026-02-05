Special Weather Statement Issued 1:38PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 1:38 PM to 4:30 PM EST on February 5, 2026. Light to moderate snowfall is expected to continue spreading across Southeast Michigan, leading to slick and snow-covered roads with visibility potentially dropping below a mile.

Light to briefly moderate intensity snowfall continues to spread

southeastward across Southeast Michigan this afternoon. Snowfall

rates of around a tenth of an inch per hour expected. Visibility

reductions below a mile are possible at times. Total new snow

accumulations of up to a half inch possible through this evening.

Temperatures will hover in the lower 20s with southerly winds of

10 to 15 mph.

Untreated roadways will become slick and snow covered. Drivers

should exercise caution and be prepared for variable road

conditions. Obtain the latest road conditions from the MDOT

MiDrive Map.

If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on

stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could become snow

covered and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

