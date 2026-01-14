Special Weather Statement Issued 1:41PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for areas including Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe, effective from January 14, 1:41 PM to 3:45 PM EST, warning of light snow leading to snow-covered and icy roads; exercise caution when traveling this afternoon.

