January 14, 2026

Special Weather Statement Issued 1:41PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for areas including Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe, effective from January 14, 1:41 PM to 3:45 PM EST, warning of light snow leading to snow-covered and icy roads; exercise caution when traveling this afternoon.

Light snow will affect the area through the rest of the afternoon.
Total snow accumulations through 5 PM between a half inch and one
inch is expected. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 20s.
Untreated roads and other paves surfaces will be snow covered and
icy. Drivers and pedestrians should use caution when out this
afternoon.

