March 11, 2026

Special Weather Statement Issued 1:46AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Washtenaw and Lenawee counties, from 1:46 AM to 2:30 AM EDT, with moderate severity, warning of strong thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny-sized hail. Residents should seek shelter as gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and unsecured objects, causing minor damage to outdoor items.

At 145 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles east of Leslie to near Grass Lake to
near Cement City. Movement was east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Cement City around 150 AM EDT.
Chelsea, Manchester, and Onsted around 155 AM EDT.
Dexter and Clinton Township around 205 AM EDT.
Ann Arbor, Saline, and Whitmore Lake around 210 AM EDT.
Dixboro around 215 AM EDT.
Ypsilanti and Salem around 220 AM EDT.
Milan around 225 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Manitou Beach-Devils
Lake, Whittaker, Ogden Center, Canandaigua, Hudson Mills Metropark,
Ridgeway, Delhi Mills, Palmyra, Pleasant Lake, and Sand Creek.

