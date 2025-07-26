July 26, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 2:16PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe counties, effective from July 26 at 2:16 PM EDT until 3:00 PM EDT, warning of strong thunderstorms capable of producing winds in excess of 40 mph, which may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Britton to Dundee to near Ottawa Lake.
Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Taylor, Romulus, Monroe, Flat Rock, Milan, Dundee, Carleton,
Temperance, Trenton, Ida, Belleville, Luna Pier, Petersburg, Maybee,
Lambertville, Ottawa Lake, Willis, Woodhaven, La Salle, and
Gibraltar.

