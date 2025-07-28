July 28, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 2:58PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

A Moderate Special Weather Statement is in effect for Washtenaw County, including Saline, Milan, and surrounding areas, from 2:58 PM to 3:45 PM EDT on July 28, 2025, due to wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-sized hail that may cause minor damage and localized flooding.

At 258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Saline, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Saline, Milan, Manchester, Willis, Bridgewater, Pittsfield Township,
Whittaker, and Pleasant Lake.

