Special Weather Statement Issued 2:58PM for Washtenaw County

At 258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Saline, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Saline, Milan, Manchester, Willis, Bridgewater, Pittsfield Township,

Whittaker, and Pleasant Lake.

