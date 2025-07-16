Special Weather Statement Issued 3:18PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for areas near Manchester and Saline, Michigan, effective starting July 16, 2025, at 3:18 PM EDT, due to a strong thunderstorm with winds exceeding 40 mph posing threats like knocking down tree limbs and causing localized flooding; residents should seek immediate shelter indoors.

At 318 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Manchester, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Saline around 350 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Bridgewater and

Pleasant Lake.

Click here to see original alert