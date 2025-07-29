Special Weather Statement Issued 3:38AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from July 29 at 3:38 AM to 7:45 AM EDT, warning of areas of fog that may reduce visibilities to a half mile or less, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Areas of fog can be expected early this morning. Visibilities will

be reduced to a half mile or less at times. Drivers should be

prepared for rapidly fluctuating visibilities in fog. Slow down

and allow plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of

you.

