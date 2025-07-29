July 29, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 3:38AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from July 29 at 3:38 AM to 7:45 AM EDT, warning of areas of fog that may reduce visibilities to a half mile or less, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Areas of fog can be expected early this morning. Visibilities will
be reduced to a half mile or less at times. Drivers should be
prepared for rapidly fluctuating visibilities in fog. Slow down
and allow plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of
you.

Click here to see original alert

